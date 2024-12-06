Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 56.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.64. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.62%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

