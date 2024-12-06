Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGYY) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) is one of 77 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mercedes-Benz Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 7.36% 11.66% 4.11% Mercedes-Benz Group Competitors -1,664.19% -28.96% -11.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group’s rivals have a beta of 3.63, indicating that their average share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion $15.43 billion 4.87 Mercedes-Benz Group Competitors $48.64 billion $2.76 billion 14.20

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Mercedes-Benz Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mercedes-Benz Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Mercedes-Benz Group Competitors 1016 2613 3477 162 2.38

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 2.08%. Given Mercedes-Benz Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercedes-Benz Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group rivals beat Mercedes-Benz Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.