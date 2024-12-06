MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $25.08. 19,239,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 56,441,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Specifically, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,104.40. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MARA. Barclays began coverage on MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

MARA Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

