Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $22,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 64,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NNI shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a current ratio of 31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $127.32.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $272,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,557.06. This trade represents a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

