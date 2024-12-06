Cerity Partners LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 192.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,113,309.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,400.52. The trade was a 25.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,883. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,027,697. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.71%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

