Bank of Montreal Can Sells 435 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:THO opened at $104.06 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

