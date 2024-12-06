Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,772 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,384,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,173,000 after buying an additional 114,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CGI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,203,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,803,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,817 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 68.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,485,000 after purchasing an additional 555,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CGI by 22.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $113.39 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.92 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIB shares. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

