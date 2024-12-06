Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Donaldson by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 72.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 8.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

