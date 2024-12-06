First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

FCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen bought 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $49,593.81. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,014.77. This trade represents a 5.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,435,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,601,000 after acquiring an additional 456,119 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 121.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 116,295 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCF opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $121.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

