Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 6.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,130.70 and a beta of 1.77. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In related news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,519.85. This trade represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 38,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,417,920. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RDNT. Sidoti upgraded shares of RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on RadNet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on RadNet from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on RadNet from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

