Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 547.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 9,922.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $93.34 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

