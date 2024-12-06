Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,019,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,192,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $50,512.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,018 shares in the company, valued at $945,222.18. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $444,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,121.17. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vicor Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VICR stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 118.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

