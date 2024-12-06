Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $996,000 Investment in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LINE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lineage in the third quarter worth about $658,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Lineage in the third quarter worth $3,582,000.

NASDAQ LINE opened at $62.90 on Friday. Lineage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Lineage’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

LINE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W raised Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lineage from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

