Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) versus Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Head to Head Contrast

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 9.27% 4.14% 3.77% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and Nano Labs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $444.54 million 8.02 $55.74 million $0.66 94.96 Nano Labs $11.06 million 5.71 -$35.70 million N/A N/A

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Power Integrations and Nano Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 2 4 1 2.86 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Power Integrations currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Power Integrations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Nano Labs on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations



Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; InnoSwitch IC for electric vehicles; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales staff, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Nano Labs



Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

