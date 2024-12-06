Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 1,000.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,775 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

