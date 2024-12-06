Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after buying an additional 334,081 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 539,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 769.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,919,000 after purchasing an additional 221,381 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,094,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,756,000 after purchasing an additional 171,147 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.89 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.