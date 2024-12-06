Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,573 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,000. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,134,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,369,800.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GDV stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

