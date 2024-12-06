Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 14,174 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of GMS worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,308,000 after acquiring an additional 854,987 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 28.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,583,000 after purchasing an additional 406,406 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 690,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after buying an additional 350,478 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth $24,601,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth $5,402,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GMS

GMS Stock Performance

GMS stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.68. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.13 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.