Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.78 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $590,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,988,802.96. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,425,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HALO

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.