Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,243 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

