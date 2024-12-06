Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,298 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 8.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.6% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.53. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.72.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.