iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

