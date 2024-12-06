Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 31,408 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,408 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Centrus Energy by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 188,478 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $929,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:LEU opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.12. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $118.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 138.38%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.