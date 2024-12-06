Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.46 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 396.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 75.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $46.77 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

