Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.84 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,260 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of UiPath worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 124.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Down 2.5 %

PATH opened at $14.95 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.