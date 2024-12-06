Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 125,800 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,800 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,308,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 610,688 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 657,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 332,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 243,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,872.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 8,200.00%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

