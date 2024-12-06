NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,344 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. UBS Group reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.14.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.19. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $201.58 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

