Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,289 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 242.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $708,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $122.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average of $120.18. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $131.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.54.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

