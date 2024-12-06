Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 111,435 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,435 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,654,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,906 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 135,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IonQ by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,439 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONQ opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 2.49. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on IonQ from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $115,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 638,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,001.76. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,331. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

