Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 46.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fluor by 240.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Fluor by 3.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 765,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,158.35. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,261 shares of company stock worth $4,360,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

