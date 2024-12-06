Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $59.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.