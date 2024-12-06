Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $238.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.62 and a 200-day moving average of $216.20. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.47 and a one year high of $238.92. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

