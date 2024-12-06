Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 275.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 633,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 38.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $103.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

