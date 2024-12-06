iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 673.7% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

