Analysts Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target at $85.45

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.27.
Several brokerages have commented on MRUS. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price (down previously from $111.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Merus Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. Merus has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.07.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
