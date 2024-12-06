Analysts Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target at $85.45

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.27.

Several brokerages have commented on MRUS. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price (down previously from $111.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday.

Get Merus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRUS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merus Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Merus by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,256,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,722,000 after purchasing an additional 150,341 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.4% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Merus by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. Merus has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.