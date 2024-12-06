JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $254.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $216.00 to $254.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.81.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $245.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $156.00 and a 52 week high of $254.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 44,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 27,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

