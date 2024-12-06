CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $83.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax has a 1 year low of $65.38 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth $382,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CarMax by 20.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 4.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

