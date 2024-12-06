Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Nomad Foods by 4.9% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOMD opened at $17.73 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

