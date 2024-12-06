Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,542 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.42% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWB stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $107.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

