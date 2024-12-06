Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 287,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 62,462 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8,219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,366 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

