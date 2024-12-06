Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 256.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,740.80. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $997,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $113.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.77. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

