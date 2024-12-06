Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Position Lowered by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,497.28. This trade represents a 56.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,177,208. This trade represents a 17.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,823,322 shares of company stock valued at $56,411,627 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Get Our Latest Report on SRRK

Scholar Rock Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $41.86 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Scholar Rock Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.