Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,014 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.