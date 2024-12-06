Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.99 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,823,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,020,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFUV stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

