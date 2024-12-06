Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $6,956,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 279.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 158,033 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,804,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis upgraded GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 4.2 %

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.74. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $45.18.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

