Walleye Trading LLC Sells 33,333 Shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Walleye Trading LLC cut its position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,333 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition alerts:

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.