Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAAU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 104,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,605,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Launch One Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000.

LPAAU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

