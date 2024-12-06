Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 129.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $15,343,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $6,263,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after acquiring an additional 165,121 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,347,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 147,444 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 139,208 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NX opened at $29.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

