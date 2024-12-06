Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 131,667 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $8.63 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $375,886.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,665 shares in the company, valued at $117,655.65. This trade represents a 76.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

