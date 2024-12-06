Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,941,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IBB opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.12. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $122.78 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.